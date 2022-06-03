Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $209.91 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average of $201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,979 shares of company stock valued at $37,974,152. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

