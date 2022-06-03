Commerce Bank Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,704 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

