Commerce Bank Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,802,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average is $172.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.