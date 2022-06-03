Commerce Bank Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Republic Services by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 363,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.