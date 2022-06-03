Commerce Bank Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 176,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $318.58 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.