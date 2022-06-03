Commerce Bank Invests $4.39 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,497,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $186.83.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

