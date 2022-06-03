Commerce Bank Purchases New Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of MSA Safety at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 79.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $172.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 283.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 408.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

