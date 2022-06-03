CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. CommScope has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,927 shares of company stock worth $642,771. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CommScope by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

