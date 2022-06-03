Comparing Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Ring Energy (NYSE:REI)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) and Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Ring Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Ring Energy 13.11% 14.87% 6.22%

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ring Energy has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Ring Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 18.77 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -30.66 Ring Energy $196.31 million 2.49 $3.32 million $0.22 20.82

Ring Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ring Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Ring Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ring Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Ring Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ring Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ring Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Ring Energy (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy, Inc. primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

