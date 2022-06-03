Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Reaches $2.06 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $2,789.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,501.67 or 0.99872135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030953 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00197226 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00091340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00116415 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00188552 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,212,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,569,957 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

