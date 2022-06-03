Condire Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,964 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $21,661,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287,336 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $2,299,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,820. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.77 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.16.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

