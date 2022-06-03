Condire Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Condire Management LP increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum makes up approximately 12.0% of Condire Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Condire Management LP’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $60,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 252,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 139,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OAS. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

Shares of OAS traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.09. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,952. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.64%.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

