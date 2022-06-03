Condire Management LP Sells 855,984 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Condire Management LP lessened its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 855,984 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for 3.5% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Condire Management LP owned about 0.25% of Kinross Gold worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.63. 345,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,083,684. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.