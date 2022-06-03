Condire Management LP Takes $2.55 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,390 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. SM Energy comprises about 0.5% of Condire Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Condire Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SM Energy by 829.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 719,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $15,133,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,055. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 5.17. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

