Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Conn’s stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $283.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.31. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Conn’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
About Conn’s (Get Rating)
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conn’s (CONN)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.