Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Has $134.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,397 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 42.8% of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $134,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $66.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,580,532 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07.

