Consonance Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Consonance Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 186,663 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises 29.5% of Consonance Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Consonance Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $45,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $53,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $64.23. 3,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,932. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 839.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

