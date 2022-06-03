Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,059. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,360.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

