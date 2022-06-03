ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $554,842.47 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 332,241 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $554,842.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,386.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Devang Shah sold 7,298 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $14,450.04.

On Thursday, March 17th, Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $12,171.40.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.36.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

