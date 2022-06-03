Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $460.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.56.

COO stock opened at $352.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.27 and a 200-day moving average of $391.60.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

