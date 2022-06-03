Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.71% of Compass Digital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $19,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $14,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,093,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,762,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

CDAQ stock remained flat at $$9.63 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

