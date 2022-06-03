Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 922,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,000. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I makes up approximately 1.5% of Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,740,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $15,330,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $10,877,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $10,252,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $6,298,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWEL remained flat at $$9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

