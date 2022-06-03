Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 278,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. owned 1.34% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AACI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $8,535,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. 14,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

