CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 9,435 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 1.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.06. 9,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,781. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

