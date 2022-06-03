CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.72. 19,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,960 shares of company stock worth $22,248,358. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.