CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 2,455 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,246,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,978,000 after buying an additional 681,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 99,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,856,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,546,587 shares of company stock valued at $226,788,025 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

