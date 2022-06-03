CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases 3,573 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 126,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,701,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,807,000 after buying an additional 1,994,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.35. 268,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,461,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

