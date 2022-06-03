CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,312,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in CNH Industrial by 624.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,100,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,941 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,074,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

CNHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 11,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

