CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 3,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,081. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

