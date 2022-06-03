CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 2,768 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $29.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

