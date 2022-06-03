CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 31,175 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $91,672,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $117.21. 36,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,083. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.