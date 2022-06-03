CoreCommodity Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $154.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,297. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.36 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

