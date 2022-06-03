Coreto (COR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,948.00

Coreto (COR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Coreto has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Coreto has a market capitalization of $841,215.82 and $14,948.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.01036046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00416512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031830 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

