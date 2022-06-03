CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco acquired 10,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,469 shares in the company, valued at $735,045.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 18.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter valued at $549,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

