Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.36. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,074. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average is $172.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

