Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 723 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.83. The company had a trading volume of 146,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,216,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.71 and a 200 day moving average of $255.48. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.37.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.