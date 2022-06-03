Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,001 shares of company stock worth $351,230,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $44.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $730.81. 329,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,072,246. The firm has a market cap of $757.13 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $571.22 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $893.21 and a 200 day moving average of $942.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

