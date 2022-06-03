Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.05. 11,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.66 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.