Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

VBK traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.21. 6,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day moving average is $247.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.17 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

