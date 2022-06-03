Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,336,192. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

