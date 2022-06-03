Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

