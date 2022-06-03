Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.21.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after buying an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

