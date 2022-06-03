CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Large Volume Increase

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 35,639 shares.The stock last traded at $146.74 and had previously closed at $150.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRVL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get CorVel alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.98.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $114,730.67. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 455,920 shares in the company, valued at $78,422,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $295,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,826,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,941. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.