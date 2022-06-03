Corvex Management LP Has $67.52 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corvex Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,119,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,206. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
