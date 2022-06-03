Country Garden Holdings Company Limited Declares Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3363 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of CTRYY opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

