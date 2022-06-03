Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 970.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Coupang were worth $2,053,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coupang by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 49,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993 in the last 90 days.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,589,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

