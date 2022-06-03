COVA Trading Up 4,304.8% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. COVA has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $2.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 4,304.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

