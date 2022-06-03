Covalent Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Covalent Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries accounts for 4.7% of Covalent Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Covalent Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of UFP Industries worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,287. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $78.65. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

