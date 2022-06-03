Covalent Partners LLC Sells 67,500 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Covalent Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 0.9% of Covalent Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Covalent Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 235,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,219,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

