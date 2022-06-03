Covalis Capital LLP Sells 16,665 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Covalis Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,321,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSTD remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

